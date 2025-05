US President Donald Trump said on Monday, after his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin that it would be "great" to hold talks between Kyiv and Moscow at the Vatican.

Trump, describing the phone call, said he asked Putin: "When will we end this, Vladimir?" He added: "I think Putin has had enough, I believe he wants to stop. I have a red line in my head about when I'll stop pressing Russia and Ukraine, but I won't say what it is."