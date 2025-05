Minister Bezalel Smotrich eulogized combat engineering soldier Yosef Yehuda Chirak from the community of Harasha in Binyamin, who fell in battles in the Gaza Strip.

"Yosef Yehuda’s fall, like that of his many comrades who have fallen in battle, intensifies our responsibility and commitment that it will not, God forbid, be in vain. A commitment to victory, to the destruction of Hamas, to restoring Israel’s honor and security, and to bringing back the hostages," he said.