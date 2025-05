The Binyamin Regional Council said in a statement on Monday evening, "With great sorrow, we announce the fall in the Gaza Strip of combat engineering soldier Yosef Yehuda Hirak, of blessed memory, a resident of Harasha in Binyamin."

Yosef Yehuda, aged 22, was married to Emunah, and they were married just seven months ago. He is survived by his parents and three sisters.

