US Vice President J.D. Vance is expected to visit Israel on Tuesday, and the White House is in talks to coordinate meetings with the country's leaders, journalist Amit Segal reported.

Israel sees the visit as important, partly due to Vance's affiliation with the isolationist wing of the administration and mainly as a signal to the region that relations between the US and Israel are stable and strong following US President Donald Trump's visit to the Middle East last week, which did not include a visit to Israel.

