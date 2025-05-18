An Israeli official commented Saturday night on the ongoing hostage deal negotiations taking place in Doha, Qatar, stating, “Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu has been in continuous contact throughout the day with the negotiation team in Doha, with Minister Dermer, and with US envoy [Steve] Witkoff, in an effort to dissuade Hamas from its refusal and advance a deal for the release of our hostages. This activity is ongoing even at this hour. To exhaust every effort to secure the release of our hostages, the Prime Minister has instructed the negotiation team to remain in Doha for now.”