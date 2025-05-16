The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated on Friday evening, "Over the past 24 hours, the IDF has begun extensive strikes and deployed forces to seize strategic areas in the Gaza Strip, as part of the initial stages of Operation 'Gideon's Chariots' and the expansion of the campaign in Gaza, to achieve all objectives of the war, including the release of hostages and the defeat of Hamas."

"IDF forces under the Southern Command will continue to operate to protect Israeli citizens and fulfill the war's objectives," it added.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)