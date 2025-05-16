Hundreds of families visited the historic site of ancient Shilo in Benjamin, during the anniversary of the celestial Tanna Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai.

Many parents held hair-cutting ceremonies and offered prayers for the success of IDF soldiers and the safety of the hostages.

Throughout the day, exhibits showcasing the spirit of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai were presented. Actors led fascinating tours of the site, recounting the connection between Lag B'Omer and the custom of hair-cutting to the location of the Tabernacle.

According to tradition, the custom of hair-cutting was first introduced when Samuel the Prophet was brought to the Tabernacle in Shilo by his mother Chanah, when he was three years old.