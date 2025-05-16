Magen David Adom reported that no unusual incidents occurred during the Lag Ba’Omer events and the Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai (Rashbi) celebrations in Meron, except for two cases of children who were lightly injured from burns in the cities of Elad and Netivot.

Since the start of the celebrations in Meron, MDA teams provided medical treatment to 87 participants at the Rashbi compound, all in mild condition. Of the total injured, 17 required further medical treatment and were evacuated to hospitals, including two pregnant women experiencing labor contractions, a child pedestrian struck by a vehicle, an individual injured in an ATV accident, and people suffering from weakness and minor injuries.