Israeli Consul General in New York, Ofir Akunis, criticised Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas's silence over the murder of Tze'ela Gez, a pregnant woman, in a terrorist shooting attack.

"A young pregnant Israeli woman was brutally murdered by Palestinian animals on her way to the hospital delivery room.

"As of now, Mahmoud Abbas, the Chairman of the Palestinian Authority, still hasn't even condemned this terrorist attack.

"How could a Holocaust denier even condemn the murder of a woman and the attempted murder of her fetus?"