Religious Zionist Party xhairman and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich arrived at the town of Bruchin and is currently at the community’s emergency team command center with residents.

"There is much to say and investigate, there is a bitter enemy that must be destroyed in Gaza and here in Judea and Samaria, but in this difficult hour, I only ask all of Israel to pray for the recovery of the injured. ‘Please, O God, heal them,’" Smotrich said.