The chairman of the Religious Zionist Party's Knesset faction, MK Ohad Tal, responded to the attack near Bruchin.

"The heart breaks over another serious attack. More wounded families, more victims of terror. A pregnant woman in critical condition—only someone who has lost all trace of humanity is capable of this. Stopping the war means leaving this evil at our doorstep. Evil must be destroyed—in Gaza, in Judea and Samaria, and wherever it rears its ugly head," said MK Tal.