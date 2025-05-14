Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett responded to the terrorist attack near Bruchin.

"Terrorists shot at a man and a 30-year-old pregnant woman near the community of Bruchin in Samaria. The woman is very seriously injured, and the man was also wounded. Simply horrific. I pray with all my heart for their recovery."

"Let there be no doubt: if there is no security in Samaria, there will be no security in Tel Aviv either. The enemy wants to murder us everywhere. We must eliminate them," Bennett said.