Minister of Defense Israel Katz strongly condemned French President Emmanuel Macron's criticism of Israel, stating: "We vividly remember what happened to Jews in France when they couldn’t defend themselves. President Macron should not preach morality to us.

"It is expected that someone who considers themselves a friend of Israel would stand by Israel in its war against the murderous terrorist organization Hamas and the Iranian axis of evil threatening to destroy the State of Israel, instead of trying to deny it the right to self-defense.

"The IDF operates with a level of morality unmatched in such difficult and complex circumstances, certainly far beyond anything France did in its past wars."