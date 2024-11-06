German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated President-Elect Trump: “For a long time, Germany and the US have been working together successfully promoting prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to do so for the wellbeing of our citizens.” \n\nMeanwhile, Czech President Petr Pavel stated: "I value our partnership with the United States and look forward to continued cooperation in addressing shared global challenges, including supporting our common allies and upholding European security. Our Transatlantic bond remains strong."\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n