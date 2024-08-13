\nHamas terrorists on Tuesday opened fire toward the Humanitarian Route in the area of Rafah, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.\n\n"Consequentially, movement and coordination along the Humanitarian Route has been temporarily halted as the area now constitutes an active combat zone."\n\n"The terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip continue to use any opportunity to carry out terror attacks against the State of Israel at the expense of Gazan civilians, including by abusing humanitarian routes and aid designated for the civilian population," said the IDF.\n\n"The IDF, via COGAT, will continue to operate in accordance with international law in order to allow and facilitate humanitarian aid for civilians in the Gaza Strip."\n\n\n