\nFinance Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded to the downgrading of Israel's credit rating by Fitch and said, "The State of Israel is in the midst of an existential war, the longest and most expensive in its history. A war that is being waged on several fronts at the same time and has been going on for almost a year. The downgrade following the war and the geopolitical risks that it produces is a natural one."\n\nSmotrich added, "Israel's economy is strong and we are navigating it correctly and responsibly. The economic indicators point to the economy's robustness and the high trust the markets have in us.”\n\n"With the help of God, we will win the war on all fronts, restore security and raise the economy from a war to a path of growth. We will pass a responsible budget that will continue to support all the needs of the war until victory, while maintaining fiscal frameworks and promoting growth engines. Very quickly, the credit rating will also be upgraded again," said Smotrich.\n\n\n