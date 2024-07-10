\nThe head of the Golan Regional Council, Uri Kellner, commented on the rocket barrage on the Golan Heights in which two Israeli civilians were killed.\n\n"Tonight happened what we warned of and have been talking about for three months. We lost the lives of residents of the Golan community. We went through a difficult and complex incident, in which two dear and beloved residents were murdered. We will not accept the situation in which citizens are under daily threat. We will not allow the Golan to become Israel's security belt," Kellner said.\n\n\n