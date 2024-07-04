\nPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday spoke by telephone with US President Joe Biden and congratulated him and the American people on the occasion of US Independence Day.\n\nThe Prime Minister said that "without the US there would be no freedom in the world."\n\nPresident Biden replied that "without Israel, there would be no security for Jews in the world."\n\nPrime Minister Netanyahu updated President Biden on his decision to send a delegation to continue the hostage negotiations and reiterated the principles that Israel is committed to, especially its commitment to end the war only after all of its goals have been achieved.\n\n\n