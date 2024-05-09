\nWhite House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby discussed President Joe Biden's threat to freeze arms shipments to Israel if Israel were to expand its operations in Rafah.\n\n"The US will continue to provide Israel with all the necessities it needs to defend itself, but not specific weapons for a specific mission.\n\nWe raised with Israel the consequences of using bombs with widespread destruction in densely populated areas. We still support the goal of destroying Hamas," Kirby stated.\n