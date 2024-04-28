\nUS President Joe Biden plans to speak with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, a US official told \nReuters\n.\n\nAccording to Israeli media outlets, the two will discuss a potential deal to release hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, expected arrest warrants for senior Israeli officials by the International Criminal Court, and preparations for an incursion into Rafah.\n\n\nRead more\n\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of the Seventh Day of Passover in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n