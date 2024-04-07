A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck a military compound that contained seven military structures belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization’s Radwan Forces in the area of Khiam. In addition, the IDF struck a military command center belonging to Hezbollah in the area of Toura.\n\nEarlier today (Sunday), a number of launches were fired toward the Golan Heights area and Manara. In response, the IDF struck the sources of the fire in the areas of Kawkaba and Meiss El Jabal in southern Lebanon.