\nThe IDF Spokesperson's Unit confirmed that, in response to the attack in which an IDF UAV was shot down on Saturday night, IDF fighter jets struck a military complex and three additional terrorist infrastructure sites belonging to Hezbollah’s Aerial Defense Array in the area of Baalbek in Lebanon.\n\nOn Saturday, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure and a military compound in the areas of Ayta Ash Shab and Odaisseh. In addition, IDF artillery struck throughout the day in the area of Yater.\n