\nNational Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s office disputed Thursday night's statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, saying in a statement of its own that "there was no vote this evening in the Cabinet on the authorization of Ministers Galant and Gantz on the increase of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and the statement published on the issue on behalf of the Prime Minister's Office - is incorrect. Minister Ben Gabir and others opposed the proposal and it is to be regretted that the Prime Minister refrained from bringing it to a vote."\n\nBen Gvir added that "the right way to return our hostages is to stop bringing aid into Gaza, and to set a condition - humanitarian only in exchange for humanitarian. It's a shame that instead of entering Rafah, there are those who prefer to engage in bringing equipment into Gaza that ends up directly in the hands of Hamas. We must enter Rafah now!"\n