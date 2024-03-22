\nA short while ago, two suspects armed with an AK-47 were apprehended by an Israeli security individual in the area of the community of Fatsa'el, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.\n\nThe suspects were apprehended without resistance and were transferred to the security forces for further questioning. No injuries were reported.\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n