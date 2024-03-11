\nDavid Etzioni conceded defeat to former Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav in Sunday's runoff.\n\n"This is just the beginning of our journey together for the future of the city of Haifa. I want to first of all thank my wife and my dear family for their support all along. Thank you to the thousands of activists and the tens of thousands of residents who chose to go to the polls and vote for me. I congratulate Yona Yahav from and wish him success in his position and in unifying the ranks in the city of Haifa," he said.\n