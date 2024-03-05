\nA short time ago, IDF fighter jets attacked a launch site in the area of Et Tayibe in Lebanon, from which launches were made to the Kiryat Shmona area on Tuesday evening. In addition, an aircraft attacked an anti-aircraft launch site in the Aarab El Louaizeh area from which launches were made to the Kiryat Shmona area.\n\nEarlier on Tuesday, warplanes attacked a military structure of the Hezbollah terrorist organization and a terrorist infrastructure of the organization in the Ayta ash Shab area.\n