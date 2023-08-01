\nThe MDA released a summary of the attack in Maaleh Adumim:\n\nMDA EMTs and paramedics have provided medical treatment and evacuated five gunshot victims to Shaare Tzedek and Hadassah Mount Scopus hospitals. \n\n\n\nThe victims include a 40-year-old in serious condition, and four others in moderate condition: a 37-year-old male, a 29-year-old male, a 28-year-old male, and a 14-year-old boy.\n\n\n\nTwo of the victims, one in serious condition and another in moderate condition, were evacuated to Shaare Zedek Hospital. The other three victims, all in moderate condition, were transported to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital.\n