\nPresident Isaac Herzog on Thursday spoke at a gathering of the Jewish Federations of New York and said, "I know there are differences and arguments, but it is clear that there is love between the US and Israel. I could feel it yesterday in the House of Representatives."\n\nOn the legislation in Israel to reduce the use of the judicial doctrine of reasonableness, he said, "The main concern of many people in Israel and in Washington is that the reasonableness doctrine is not the end of the process and there will be additional chapters. At the moment there are efforts to find solutions and I hope that the leaders will be responsible and open to the possibility of finding a solution and broad agreement on this."\n