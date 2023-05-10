The Home Front Command announced today (Wednesday) that classes in the Gaza Envelope will not take place tomorrow and Friday.

According to the guidelines, which will be valid until Friday at 14:00 - in the Gaza Envelope, West Lachsh, West Negev, Lachish and the Central Negev, gatherings will be allowed with a limit of up to 10 people in an open area and up to 100 people in a building. The beaches will be closed to the public.

In addition, people working in the surrounding area will be able to reach their place of work, provided that this allows them to reach a standard protected space in the time between the siren and the expected time to impact. In the rest of the country, activity will continue as usual - there are no restrictions on holding educational activities, activity at workplaces, gatherings and services.