In a barrage that began at about 1:30 p.m. Israel time, over 100 missiles have been launched. The great majority were in the Gaza Envelope, Sderot, Ashkelon, Ashdod and nearby areas. But there were two separate launchings toward central Israel -- namely Gvatayim, Tel Aviv, Jaffa, and Ramat Gan. Alarms went off twice in Rishon LeZion and missiles apparently landed in an open area in the region.

One missile made a direct hit on a home in Sderot but nobody was injured.

The Islamic Jihad has claimed responsibility for these missiles.

Details will follow when available.