Hamas spokesman Abd Latif al-Kano'a welcomed the attack in Tel Aviv: "The shooting attack in Dizengoff is an initial response to the crimes of the Zionist occupation, the latest of which was the killing of three young men in the town of Jaba' this morning. The young people and the heroes of the resistance will continue their heroic actions to confront the settler government. The response to the crimes and the terror of the occupation will continue until he is removed from our country."