MK Danny Danon told Reshet Bet about his efforts to evacuate the illegal Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar.

"I am aware of the international pressure, but if we fold, it is a message to the Palestinian Authority - continue to do what you want and build anywhere. The state's response to the High Court, which will be submitted this week, will attest to whether this is a real right-wing government," he was quoted as saying.