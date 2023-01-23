Yair Lapid said that he did not offer the government a compromise regarding the judicial reform.

"Sometimes our public discourse is really discouraging. Minutes after I presented my proposal to establish a presidential committee to protect the legal system from the disaster the government is trying to bring upon it, the headlines came out saying: 'Lapid offers a compromise with the government.' Not only is this not true; my proposal said exactly the the opposite,'" he wrote.

"I proposed to take the issue out of the hands of a criminal government that has foreign interests, and transfer it to an independent public commission to be established by the President. Such a commission would gain public trust and also stop the destructive process in which a prime minister facing serious criminal charges and ministers convicted of serious crimes are dismantling the the Israeli justice system and running over our entire democratic structure. You may not agree with this solution, but whoever says this proposal is a 'compromise with the government' either did not understand the proposal, or understood it and is lying for political reasons. Both are unacceptable," Lapid wrote on his Facebook account.