MK Danny Danon called on MKs at the Likud faction meeting to evacuate the illegal Bedouin outpost of Khan al-Ahmar.

"Last Friday we made it clear that supporting settlements does not contradict upholding the law. The Defense Minister received our backing. We expect the Defense Minister to act with the same determination in the face of rampant Palestinian illegal construction in the West Bank. We will no longer tolerate discrimination against the settlers," said Danon.

"Mr. Prime Minister, next week the State will submit its answer to the High Court on the case of Khan al-Ahmar," he continued. "This is our first test as a government on a national issue in front of our voters, the international community and the Palestinian Authority. If we blink in our first test, it will reflect on the entire term. We must be decisive."