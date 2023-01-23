At a support meeting for Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri, who was dismissed from his position due to a Supreme Court ruling on Sunday, Deri said: "I want to apologize to all those whom we disappointed and who thought I'd defying the Court at this meeting. We came to approve the health package. I apologize for disappointing those who expected the prime minister to play a trick and avoid dismissing me - he did so in pain and against his will."

"The coalition continues to serve as it had before. We are working according to the law, and everything will fall into place," he added.