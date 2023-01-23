Responding to comments made by former Defense Minister Benny Gantz that "Trojan horses were being inserted into the Defense Ministry," Finance Minister and Minister within the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich said that he wasn't deterred by such criticism.

"It's hard for the elite to accept that they're no longer in charge," Smotrich said. "It's hard for a general like Gantz to accept that we're entering Judea and Samaria ... There are elements in the opposition parties who have become Trojan horses; they're harming the country, harming our credit rating, because we've removed the cream from the cat."