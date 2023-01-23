The head of the world Likud movement, MK Danny Danon, visited the illegal Bedouin-Arab outpost at Khan Al-Akhmar this morning, along with fellow Likud MK Yuli Edelstein as well as other Likud officials.

"Today I visited the illegal outpost of Khan Al-Akhmar in order to strengthen the hand of our government prior to the Supreme Court's ruling on its evacuation," Danon said. "Israel is a law-abiding country, and we must never resign ourselves to discriminatory enforcement. Khan Al-Akhmar must be evacuated immediately. I am well acquainted with key figures in the international community, and I can say that there is agreement among our friends that there is no place for discriminatory enforcement against Jews in Judea and Samaria."