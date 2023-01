Hundreds of Palestinian Arabs have gathered in an attempt to prevent a group of Likud MKs from visiting the illegal Bedouin-Arab outpost of Khan Al-Akhmar. A large police contingent is at the scene.

The tour of the outpost was arranged following the government's response to a Supreme Court ruling and a statement by Likud MK Danny Danon, who said that, "We're not going to be cowed by law-breakers. We'll be there this morning and we'll make sure that the site is cleared, as the law demands."