Opposition head Yair Lapid has demanded that Culture Minister Miki Zohar reinstate government funding for the "Shabbat Yisraelit" cultural programs that operate on the Sabbath.

"Shabbat Yisraelit is a project that promotes Israeli unity," Lapid wrote on Twitter. "It doesn't harm anyone and it respects Shabbat, Israeli culture, and Jewish heritage. Cancelling it harms communities in the periphery and is a form of religious coercion of the worst kind."