MK Yitzhak Kreuzer (Otzma Yehudit) visited the Temple Mount this morning, to give thanks to G-d for being able to serve as Knesset member.

Kreuzer was accompanied by his father, Rabbi Yehuda Kreuzer, the rabbi of Mitzpe Yericho, as well as Rabbi Shimshon Elbaum, the head of the Temple Mount administration.