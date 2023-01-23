Leaders of communities in Judea and Samaria have penned a letter to the Prime Minister, asking him to convene a meeting with them in order to initiate steps toward the fulfilment of certain parts of the coalition agreements.

"One of your most important achievements has been to begin a process toward normal living conditions for the half million settlers in Judea and Samaria," they wrote. "This is something we have been hoping for for years and we now call on you to involve yourself in the issue.

"We do need to see the settlements develop in an orderly manner, which will be best achieved via cooperation between all the relevant bodies," they continued. "This will fulfill the wishes of the majority of those who expressed their views clearly at the ballot box."