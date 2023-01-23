MK Meir Porush, Minister for Jerusalem Affairs & Heritage, has congratulated Culture Minister Miki Zohar (Likud) for his decision to freeze government funding for cultural events on Shabbat pending an investigation.

"I congratulate Minister Miki Zohar for his decision to limit the amount of Sabbath desecration funded by his ministry and to fix the breaches in the status quo made by the Lapid government," Porush said.

"Anyone who respects Shabbat will see blessing and I am certain that Minister Zohar will be successful in his new role in the merit of this brave decision."