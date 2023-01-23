According to a report in Israel Hayom, the dispute that broke out between Finance Minister and minister in the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich, and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, was just the latest in a series of disputes between the two.

Apparently, last Thursday, Smotrich, Gallant, and Netanyahu held a three-way telephone call during which voices were raised. Smotrich demanded that the new authority to govern civilian life across the Green Line be established as a priority, while Gallant demanded his own involvement in the establishment of the authority, including a role in making appointments - which was opposed by Smotrich, who refused to consider Gallant's involvement. It was only after Netanyahu intervened that Gallant agreed to draft a letter to be sent out to Ministry employees in which he asked them to speed up the process.