The Doctors' Union has announced a nationwide strike today starting at seven o'clock in the morning and lasting until seven o'clock tomorrow (Tuesday) morning. The strike is intended as a mark of protest against several serious incidents of violence that occurred last week in which doctors were attacked by the families of patients.

During the 24 hours of the strike, hospitals will operate on a reduced Shabbat/festival footing. Local clinics will remain open but doctors who work in the clinics will be free to decide whether or not to join the strike, bearing in mind appointments that have already been made to consult with them. Medical personnel working within the Health Ministry and other ministries will also be striking, as will doctors who work in schools and in administrative positions. Special committees will decide whether IVF procedures will go ahead as scheduled.