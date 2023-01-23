MK Karine Elharrar (Yesh Atid) claimed in an interview on Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio) on Sunday night that the protest has been affecting the government.

"The public is taking to the streets and this has a great impact on the government. I arrive at the Knesset and see chaos, two defense ministers arguing with each other and a minister of national security who is concerned with everything except the personal security of the residents," Elharrar said.

"The time has come for them to start checking whether Netanyahu is qualified to be Prime Minister, it does not make sense that a person who signed a conflict of interest settlement and whose legal status is apparently in bad shape will dominate the narrative."