Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar responded to publications according to which he instructed his office staff to examine programs held on Shabbat.

"The office under my leadership does not interfere in the contents of funded entities, but at the same time the previous government's decision regarding activities on Shabbat is not in line with Minister Zohar's policy and maintaining the status quo. Therefore, the minister instructed his office staff to re-examine the plan. It is needless to say that museums will continue to be open on Shabbat, but not financed by the ministry," said Minister Zohar.