Israel's medical union has published a criticism of Moshe Bar Siman Tov, the Director General of the Ministry of Health, who called for stopping the shutdown of the health system tomorrow.

"We are holding a warning strike tomorrow for only 24 hours. We are fed up with promises. We demand uncompromising protection for Israeli doctors. If his demands to strengthen the protection system for the medical staff in the hospitals and in the community are not met in a reasonable time, we will intensify organizational measures," said the union.