Osher Agasi, a 23-year-old from Rishon Lezion, is the suspect in the murder and burning of the body of 50-year-old Shalev Korostishevsky in Petah Tikva last December.

In the coming days, an indictment for murder and other crimes is expected to be filed against him. According to the suspicion, Agasi arrived at Korostishevsky's building in order to confront him following a financial dispute.

An argument broke out between the two, during which the suspect stabbed the victim more than 70 times, and then set fire to him and his apartment in order to obscure evidence. For now he denies what is attributed to him.