A preliminary investigation was presented to the commander of the Air Force of the incident in which a Shoval-class UAV was damaged during takeoff, leading to the grounding of all such units currently in service.

The commander of the Air Force instructed today, after further consultation and with the understanding that the malfunction did not stem from a broad technical problem in the formation, on the gradual return of the Shoval to full activity, while carrying out necessary preparatory actions.

The IDF commented that the Air Force continues to analyze and investigate the incident. A summary investigation with all the lessons and conclusions will be presented later.