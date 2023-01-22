After he was dismissed from his duties as Minister of the Interior and Health, Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri said: "Dear Prime Minister, I hear in your voice the sadness over the court's decision and its consequences. Very shortly after the publication of the decision on Wednesday, I was at home, at a very early stage when some had yet to hear about the decision, and it was clear to both of us that we would abide by the court's decision, there was no doubt about it at any stage."

"I intend to continue to contribute with all my might to the public and the coalition, I intend to continue to lead the Shas movement, to continue to participate in the meeting of the heads of the coalition factions and to help promote the important legal moves that this government was elected to promote, to preserve the Jewish identity of the State of Israel, assist the weaker sections of society, as I stated at the time when the plea agreement was approved."